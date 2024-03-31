iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086. iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

