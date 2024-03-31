PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) to Issue $0.43 Dividend

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.15. 182,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.91% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

