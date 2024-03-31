Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 255,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,445. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

