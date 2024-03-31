Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

GNR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 2,218,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $59.31.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

