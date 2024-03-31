ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 782 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,413. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

