ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $356,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after buying an additional 781,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,745,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. 3,054,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,225. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

