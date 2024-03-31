Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Raised by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

