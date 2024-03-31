ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Exelon by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,219,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 175,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

EXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 5,855,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,373. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

