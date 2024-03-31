PFG Advisors Purchases 42 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.22 and its 200 day moving average is $333.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.63 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

