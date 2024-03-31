SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.