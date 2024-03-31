Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

