IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.93. The company had a trading volume of 290,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

