ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 6,410 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

IHAK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,256. The company has a market cap of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

