DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

