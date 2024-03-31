Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 181.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,085,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 25,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

