Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 913 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

