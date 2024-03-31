PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PureTech Health Trading Down 1.1 %
PureTech Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 52,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,894. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.
About PureTech Health
