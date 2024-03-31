Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 1,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.4 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QBCRF remained flat at $22.30 during midday trading on Friday. 43,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,591. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.
Quebecor Company Profile
