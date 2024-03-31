Short Interest in Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Increases By 36.4%

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Propel Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRLPF traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. Propel has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

