Quent Capital LLC Buys 148 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

