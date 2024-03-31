X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ZTAX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.
About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF
