Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 5th

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,089,000.

About Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

