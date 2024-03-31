Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBEW remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

