American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
American Rebel Stock Up 80.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AREBW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,715. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About American Rebel
