American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

American Rebel Stock Up 80.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AREBW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,715. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

