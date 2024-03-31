AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

AQB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,101. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Featured Articles

