BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1467 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

