Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,398. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.52 and its 200 day moving average is $340.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

