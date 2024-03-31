Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

