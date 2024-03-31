iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.