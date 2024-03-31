iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.