Short Interest in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Grows By 53.9%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 29th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.