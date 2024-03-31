Short Interest in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Grows By 53.9%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 29th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

