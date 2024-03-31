Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 29th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

ANY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 106.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

ANY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.