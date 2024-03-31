Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGHW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anghami stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.