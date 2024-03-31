American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 518,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,547. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

