Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Apollomics Stock Up 86.9 %

Shares of APLMW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.