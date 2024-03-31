Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.65 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $45.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00025794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,082,333,368 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

