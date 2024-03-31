Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Jupiter token can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $304.07 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.50120531 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $513,598,572.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

