Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,322. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

