Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $75,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

