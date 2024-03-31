Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 203 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

