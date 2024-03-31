Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:BYRE)

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $24.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.83% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

