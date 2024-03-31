Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Increased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. 8,503,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.