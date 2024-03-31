Mainsail Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 344,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

