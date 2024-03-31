Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $56.39. 415,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

