Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,896,000 after buying an additional 1,091,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

COWZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,816 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.