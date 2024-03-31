Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 25,712 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 3.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 768,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,792. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

