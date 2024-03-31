Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $44.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,679 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,159. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
