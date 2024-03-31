Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

