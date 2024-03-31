Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.