Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

