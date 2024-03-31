Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.23. 5,750,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

